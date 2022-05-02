Perfect Dark development will not be affected by Embracer Group acquiring Crystal Dynamics

Following the announcement that Crystal Dynamics is planning to be acquired by Embracer Group, Perfect Dark developer The Initiative has shared that the deal will not bring to their relationship with Crystal who is helping the studio co-develop the game. The Initiative posted on its Twitter account regarding the acquisition saying “We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio. Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter.”

Perfect Dark was announced at The Game Awards in 2020 marking the first studio project for The Initiative, Xbox’s “AAAA” studio. It wasn’t until later in 2021 that Crystal Dynamics was revealed to be partnering with the studio on the development of the game.

The Initiative has been undergoing some internal issues with its staff as several key members have left the studio since Perfect Dark’s announcement including former Design Director Drew Murray and former Game Director Dan Neuburger.

While we haven’t heard or seen anything from Perfect Dark since its initial reveal, Xbox has announced the date of their big annual showcase so hopefully, we will get something from The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics during that time.