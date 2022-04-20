Red Matter 2 announced at the Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase, coming this summer

The Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase was full of new trailers and game reveals, one of which was a sequel to 2018’s Red Matter. The second game is due to release this summer.

“Red Matter 2 picks up right where the first game’s story concluded,” says the description under the announcement trailer. For the uninitiated, the first game saw protagonist Agent Epsilon exploring Saturn’s moon Rhea, and the sequel will send him right back out into space for a rescue mission. The first game included plenty of action sequences and puzzles, all of which could be surmounted with a pair of claw guns. Those are back for the sequel, along with a new jetpack that will surely spice up the platforming bits. You’ll also wield a new hacking tool to take over terminals and enemy weapons.

Red Matter 2 doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but it’s currently slated for a “summer 2022” release, as the trailer says in its final moments. The original Red Matter released on a few different headsets like PlayStation VR and HTC Vive, but so far the sequel has only been confirmed for the Meta Quest 2.

It was one of many games showcased during the Meta livestream. Others included the anime-inspired Ruins Magus, a new Ghostbusters VR title, and Cities Skylines spinoff Cities VR, which launches later this month.