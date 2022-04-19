Snoop Dogg joins Call of Duty one day before 4/20, still brings weed gear

With so much drama in the C-O-D, it’s nice to finally get Snoop D-O-double-G. The legendary rapper teased it, we knew the bundle was coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, and now it’s arrived — one day off. We always knew the release date was 4/19, but seriously, Call of Duty makers, you dropped the ball on the release date here.

It’s not like the bundle hides its weed inspirations anyway. A quick preview from Call of Duty Twitter staple @sebas44123 shows off the 10 cosmetics you’ll get when you shell out 2400 Call of Duty points. There’s a dapper Snoop Dogg operator skin, Bong Ripper sniper skin, West Coast Bling AR skin, The Shiznit SMG skin, The Original Gangsta emblem, Tactical Toke highlight intro, Finishizzle Movizzle finishing move, Hit This Fam MVP highlight, Mellow Metal charm, and High Art spray. That’s six pot references across the names and artwork by our count. At least you can celebrate 4/20 a day early.

Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle out now! Overall, a pretty good bundle imo pic.twitter.com/MIf2JK0fk1 — sebas4412 (@sebas44123) April 19, 2022

Next up for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is Season 3, dubbed Classified Arms. The kickoff isn’t too far away: Season 3’s start date is Wednesday, April 27. While this hasn’t been fully confirmed just yet, it sure seems like we’ll be getting a kaiju with the new season.