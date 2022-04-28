Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel reported to be current-gen only with a 2023 release window

Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, the highly anticipated sequel “Jedi Fallen Order 2” has been reported to release next year exclusively to the latest generation of consoles, along with PC.

On the latest episode of his show Grubbsnax, industry reporter Jeff Grubb gave details regarding the Respawn Star Wars project. “Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC,” Grubb shared. “One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023.”

Grubb continued to explain the reasoning behind EA and Respawn’s decision of leaving PS4 and Xbox One users behind in that it won’t hold them back on whatever they want to do and commit fully to the new hardware. He also mentioned that despite there being no mention of it on the Star Wars Celebration schedule, the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will be at the event.

“It’s going to be there. It’s just not on the agenda. It will show up there. It will be a pretty big deal,” said Grubb. He also mentioned that the title of the sequel will not be “Jedi: Fallen Order 2” and that Respawn will be dropping the “Fallen Order” subtitle.

If what Grubb says is true Star Wars Celebration will be taking place from May 26 to 29. EA announced the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel back in January this year alongside two more projects that are being developed by Respawn.