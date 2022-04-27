The Trespasser Exotic Sidearm may be returning in Season 17 of Destiny 2

Season 17 in Destiny 2 launches on May 24, and we got a ton of information about what’s changing in a recent This Week at Bungie post, including Primary balancing, weapons leaving the loot pool, Glaive changes, and more. Bungie may have let one other bit of information slip in their Japanese translation of the TWAB. We might know the identity of a returning Destiny 1 Exotic: the Trespasser Sidearm.

Spotted by the folks in the r/raidsecrets subreddit, buried in the Exotic changes to the Airborne effectiveness stat was kanji that directly translates to “Trespasser.” Twitter user Quantumriot captured an image of both the TWAB language and the Japanese localization in-game in Destiny 1.

Not sure but here is a screenshot of it as well as evidence pic.twitter.com/g2qki5J83n — Quantumriot7 (@EthanNeale1) April 27, 2022

Adding fuel to the fires of speculation, Bungie later quietly edited the Japanese TWAB to use kanji that translates to “redacted,” the same language the English version uses to discuss upcoming content updates without revealing anything too spicy.

The Trespasser Exotic Sidearm was a fan-favorite weapon from Destiny 1’s Rise of Iron expansion, known for its incredible burst-fire accuracy and equally fast time-to-kill. Then there was its Exotic perk called Unrepentant. If you reloaded immediately after a kill, the next burst it fired was a “superburst.”

Bungie has a history of modifying or completely reworking old Exotic perks for the massively expanded sandbox in Destiny 2, and Trespasser is unlikely to come back completely unscathed. However, given how players have wanted the weapon back almost as long as Destiny 2 has been out, it would be foolish of Bungie not to make the thing a beast, even if it doesn’t function exactly as it did once upon a time.