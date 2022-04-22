Two Point Campus goes after the magic-loving crowd with wizardry course reveal

Two Point Campus leaked once upon a time, but now that its release date is approaching this August, we’ve been learning more and more about what the university builder entails. It’s not just STEM and arts courses in the catalog — wizardry is also a viable major.

Yes, the latest course reveal trailer announces the inclusion of wizardry classes. “Potion-crafting and spellcasting” are named in the description, and you can see all sorts of additional activities in the video. Wizard students are shown dueling, playing arcade games, and walking around campus in their trademark robes and hats. Some of the in-game cosmetics like pumpkin heads and goth outfits fit in perfectly too.

Wizardry is one of many courses you’ll be able to build out and manage in Two Point Campus. For every standard science or culinary class, there’s a goofy offering like the punny Knight School and its medieval major. After being delayed, Two Point Campus is now set for an August 9 launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Those anticipating Hogwarts Legacy will be stuck waiting beyond August for it. However, this aspect of Two Point Campus looks like a great alternative for those seeking something like Harry Potter without the associated problems and baggage.