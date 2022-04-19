All new dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has a lot to be excited about. Players will be able to customize their own dragon mount as well as play as a new race and class. With all the new information, dungeons and raids were not talked about as much with the reveal. However, we do know a few of the themes surrounding the dungeons and first raids in Dragonflight.

The official Dragonflight site gives us a preview of what to expect from new dungeons in the Dragon Isles. According to the site, players will “fight to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight, and more!” This only gives us a hint at three of the new dungeons, but at least one of them hints at a revamp to the Uldaman dungeon from classic World of Warcraft.

In terms of raids, it seems we will venture into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects. Players do not know much about the Primal Incarnates, but it might just relate to the dragonflights we have seen outside of the normal five flights.