All new Operators in Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 3

With its April 27 start date, Warzone & Vanguard Season 3: Classified Arms is almost upon us. The new season will bring map changes to Caldera, along with a special event featuring none other than King Kong and Godzilla. On top of that, we’re getting a trio of new Operators who were featured in the cinematic trailer. Here’s a quick look at each newcomer, along with when they’ll be joining the fight.

Mateo Hernandez

Hernandez is described as “a hero for his community” on the Call of Duty blog. He has experience as a sniper and a tail gunner. After the war, he continued to fight for justice back home. Hernandez will be available at the launch of Season 3.

Florence Carter

Hernandez was the gunner, and Carter (pictured at the top of this article) was the pilot. The home-grown Alabama soldier is described as “one of the best rescue helicopter pilots across all S.O.T.F. groups.” In addition to her flying skills, she’s also proficient in close-quarters combat. Carter will be available as an in-season Operator for Season 3.

Kim Tae Young

Rounding out the trio is Kim Tae Young, who’s a very mysterious Operator. She dons a mask in battle, giving her the appearance of the Korean mythological creature known as a Dokkaebi. This mysterious identity has made Young “a local hero” who is “fearless in close combat.” Young will be available sometime after Season 3’s launch as a mid-season addition.