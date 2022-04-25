Overwatch 2’s Closed Beta is the community’s first time having any access to the sequel’s content. From many people’s first time playing Sojourn to getting your hands on the massive reworks to heroes like Doomfist and Orisa, this is a very exciting time. If you get a chance to play the game, you will not want to pass it up. Luckily, even if you were not initially chosen to participate, you can earn a Twitch drop by watching certain Overwatch Twitch streamers. Here is the full list of all official streamers participating in the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Related: Overwatch 2 Beta PC requirements and recommended specs