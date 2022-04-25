How to get Twitch Drops for the Overwatch 2 Beta

With Overwatch 2 Beta starting tomorrow, eager fans are hoping to get their hands on the exclusive beta. The beta will show off the new features that the long-awaited sequel has to offer as well as try out the new hero Sojourn. However, some may not be so lucky and won’t get access to the beta on day one. Thankfully, Twitch and the game’s team are partnering up to have special Twitch Drops that will give access to the beta to viewers. This starts on April 27 at 10 AM PT and ends later that day at 6 PM PT.

To get Twitch Drops for the game, you’ll first need to have your Battle.net account linked up to your Twitch. You can do this by going to the Settings page on your Twitch account and then going to the Connections tab. There you’ll see the option to link your account to your Battle.net. Next, watch one of the streams from one of the group of featured streamers on Twitch.tv. You’ll have to watch at least four hours of a stream before you become eligible for any drops as well as have your Battle.net account linked to your Twitch. After four hours, you may receive a notification telling you that you’ve received a drop. If you do get a drop, be sure to redeem it so you can gain access to the beta.