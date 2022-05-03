All Stormtrooper locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to the new Star Wars Event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Stormtroopers can now be discovered throughout the game’s map. Although speaking to these NPCs can lend you one excellent weapon, they can also help you complete one special set of quests and earn you thousands of XP. Here’s where you can find these surprisingly friendly soldiers.

Stormtroopers can only be met at one of three outposts that come in the form of road blocks at certain sections of the map. As shown below, you can find these south of The Joneses, north of Greasy Grove, or in between Shifty Shafts and Sleepy Sound. Like any other NPC, you are able to speak with them and see what services they offer. For one, the limited-time Mythic E-11 Blaster Rifle can be bought from them for 100 Gold.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Most notably, the Star Wars: May the 4th quests will require you to speak to them for a variety of challenges. This includes one that tests you with completing a bounty from a Stormtrooper, as well as another that asks for a top 25 finish after visiting one of their outposts. Each of these offers 30,000 XP, but you can also unlock an exclusive Star Wars banner once five challenges are completed. That said, the NPCs and quests won’t be around for too long, as the Star Wars event will end on May 17.

Related: Where to find lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2