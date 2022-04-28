All Vista Point Locations in Horizon Forbidden West

There are nine Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West. Each Vista Point has a Vista Point Tower that you need to scan with your Focus in order to obtain an image fragment. Then, in order to complete the Vista Point, you need to find the exact spot where the image was taken, so that you match your “real world” view with the image in your Focus. Finding and completing all nine Vista Point earns you a cache of valuables and a special Datapoint message from Elisabet Sobeck.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are all the Vista Point locations in Horizon Forbidden West:

Vista Point: The Daunt

In the heart of The Daunt region, northeast of the Vista Point Tower on a broken bridge.

Vista Point: Plainsong

On a mountainside lookout post west of the Plainsong Settlement.

Vista Point: Scalding Spear (after completing Death’s Door)

On a mountainside lookout post northeast of the Scalding Spear itself. You need to get onto the roof using a fallen tree.

Vista Point: The Stillsands (after completing Death’s Door)

On a mountainside lookout post north of The Stillsands (a.k.a. Las Vegas).

Vista Point: The Memorial Grove (after completing Death’s Door)

In the mountains north of The Memorial Grove, and northeast of the Vista Point Tower. Look out for the ruined radar dish and get above it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Vista Point: The Long Coast (after completing Death’s Door)

On a small rock island on a remote bay a long way north of Thornmarsh. You need to use your grapple to get on top of the rock.

Vista Point: Dunehollow (after completing Sea of Sands)

This one isn’t visible on the main map because it’s underground, at the north end of the Dunehollow dome, on the end of a broken bridge.

Vista Point: Shrouded Heights (after reaching the Isle of Spires during Faro’s Tomb)

Under the sea near the Vista Point Tower on the north coast of the Isle of Spires. Swim towards the domed ruin, then to the right, and look for a small metal structure that Aloy can hold onto.

Vista Point: Isle of Spires (after completing Wings of the Ten, and all other Vista Points)

At the top of a tall tower in the southern part of the Isle of Towers. You need to use a Sunwing to reach a perch high on the tower, then still have some climbing to do.