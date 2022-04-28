How to find Vista Point: Isle of Spires in Horizon Forbidden West

To find the Isle of Spires Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West, you need to be able to override a Sunwing. It’s not enough to have unlocked Sunwing override by completing the GEMINI main quest. You have to have completed the Wings of the Ten main quest too. Then you also need to find and complete the other eight Vista Points. When you do that, Vista Point: Isle of Spires will automatically be added to the Collectables section of your quests page, and the location of the Isle of Spires Vista Point Tower will be added to your map.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The tower is a short distance north of the campfire on the southern beach where you first land on the Isle of Spires. If you already have an overridden Sunwing (look for Sunwing Call on your quick menu), then just call it from anywhere on the Isle of Spires. Otherwise, as you’re approaching the Vista Point Tower, press Square to go into sneak mode. Then, after you’ve obtained the image fragment, sneak south up the slope from the Vista Point Tower, and override the Sunwing perched with its back to you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’re airborne, ascend to the top of the large, ruined tower next to the Vista Point Tower, and use the perch at the top. Dismount, shoot the ladder to the east, and use your pullcaster to bring down the beams on the towers on either side of the ladder. Take a running jump to the ladder, then drop to the beam beneath it. Jump to the other beam, then climb the tower, using your grapple to get to the very top. Perch on the little yellow bar, and use your Focus to complete Vista Point: Isle of Spires from here. You can now go and collect the Vista Point Reward and complete the Vista Point Tour.