Are Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon’s Ultra Beasts are powerful interdimensional monsters that come from Ultra Space. They made their debut in Pokémon Sun and Moon and have not often appeared outside of those games. However, as Pokémon Go gets older, Niantic continues to add new Pokémon from all various aspects of the franchise. With this in mind, do Ultra Beasts appear in Pokémon Go?

Does Pokémon Go have Ultra Beasts?

As of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Ultra Beasts are being added to the game and can be fought in five-star raids during the event. However, to begin, only one member of the group of extradimensional beings will be added. After initially teasing their inclusion in a Twitter post, we got to see our first look at Nihilego, the jellyfish-like parasite Pokémon coming to earth in the below trailer.

Nihilego will appear in five-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and likely reappear during special events in the future. As of this writing, they are the only Ultra Beast coming to the game, but with them being the first to transport themselves into Pokémon Go, we would be surprised not to see any additional Ultra Beasts make their way to the game in the future.

Nihelego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon, making it particularly weak against Ground moves, but also Steel, Water, and Psychic moves are super effective against it. Be sure to include Pokémon with these types of attacks in their arsenal to help your group take it down and try to catch it while you can.