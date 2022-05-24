Can you customize and change character appearance in Diablo Immortal? Answered

While countless fans eagerly await the release date of Diablo Immortal, many of them do so for different reasons. The majority of players are excited for an updated take on the addictive Diablo combat and loot systems. Those who were left disappointed with the narrative of Diablo 3 would be looking forward to returning to the game’s gritty world for new stories and bloody encounters with iconic characters, hopefully, delivered better. And then there are those MMORPG players who just love to build an avatar from scratch and embody it. Luckily for them, Diablo Immortal has a robust character creator system players can use to create and customize their characters.

As detailed in a pre-release press event, the Diablo Immortal character creator allows players to decide their character’s appearance with a number of variable features and sliders. After picking your class, you can modify everything about how they look: hair, eyes, face shape, and so on.

Naturally, your creation will be visible to other players when you interact with them. The character customization applies not just to the character portrait, but also to their in-game model. This may seem like a small deal most of the time (and especially small if you are playing on a phone), as Diablo Immortal is less of a social MMORPG and more of a kill-hordes-of-monsters-in-a-dark-dungeon one. However, there are plenty of opportunities to show off your looks in the game. There are various leaderboards where other denizens will see your face, and players will naturally interact as they meet in community spaces like the Warband Camp.

Image via Scrappy Academy on YouTube

As early testers have reported, the choices you make in the character creator are binding. In the pre-launch version of Diablo Immortal, there is no way to change or reset your character appearance after you initially create them. We are almost certain that Blizzard will add the ability to change character appearance later on, though this may be monetized in the same way other quality-of-life and cosmetic features typically are.