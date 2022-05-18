Can you play V Rising in single player?

V Rising is the latest open-world survival game to hit Steam. Similar in style to Valheim, it boasts online multiplayer servers of around 50 players per server, in both Player versus Environment and Player versus Player flavors. There’s dedicated and private server options as well, so you and your friends can stalk your victims in the night. However, many players are wondering if it’s possible to play V Rising in single-player mode. Read on down below to find out how.

V Rising does not have an inherent single-player mode, however you can set up a private server and play by yourself. To do so, hit the Play button on the splash screen, and then select “Private Game.” From here you can select your game type between PvE or PvP, the rulesets, maximum clan size, and even set a password (which is the big one — simply set a password no one else can guess, and no one will join your world.)

This does have drawbacks, however — should you lose internet connection, you will be unable to play your server. Thus, this isn’t a true single-player option, but it’s the closest we’ve got until Stunlock Studios adds in the actual mode. The developers have stated that they intend to implement offline play as soon as possible, so hopefully in the next update it will be available.