Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them
Earn some style points with these transformative incantations.
Dragon Communion Incantations are grouped together because they all revolve around harnessing the power of dragons. The difference between these and the Dragon Cult Incantations is the fact that Dragon Cult Incantations involve worshiping dragons, where Dragon Communion Incantations all involve some amount of transformation into a dragon.
Dragon Communion Incantations require a combination of Faith and Arcane to cast. You can boost the damage of these incantations by using the Dragon Communion Seal. Acquiring Dragon Communion Incantations involves spending Dragon Hearts at Dragon Communion Altars, which can sometimes be fussy. Luckily, we have a few tips for how to fix any issues you might have.
All Dragon Communion Incantations
- Magma Breath: This spews magma ahead of the caster. The main draw here is the ability to chain cast this after other incantations, cancelling most of the windup animation and catching opponents off guard. You can purchase Magma Breath for one Dragon Heart after defeating the Magma Wyrm in Mt. Gelmir. It requires 14 Faith and 10 Arcane.
- Dragonfire: This can be channeled to spew fire breath in front of the caster, with the ability to change direction. Although it has a slow cast speed, the good range and area of effect combined with the ability to channel this incantation make it incredibly useful against groups of enemies, especially in tight quarters. You can purchase Dragonfire for one Dragon Heart. It requires 15 Faith and 12 Arcane.
- Dragonice: This works the same as Dragonfire, but it builds up the frostbite status effect. This gives it less immediate punch than its warmer sister spell, but some use as an opener before using more direct damage to follow up. You can purchase Dragonice for one Dragon Heart. It requires 15 Faith and 12 Intelligence.
- Glintstone Breath: Another breath attack, this also functions like the previous two incantations but it deals magic damage. The uses for this are basically the same as Dragonfire, though it will be more effective against enemies that are weaker to magic damage. You can purchase Glintstone Breath for one Dragon Heart. It requires 15 Faith and 12 Arcane.
- Rotten Breath: The last of the low level breath attacks, this one builds up Scarlet Rot. Since Scarlet Rot deals damage based on a percentage of its target’s maximum health, this incantation is incredibly powerful against anything with a large health pool, and is particularly popular for taking out Radahn. You can purchase Rotten Breath for one Dragon Heart. It requires 15 Faith and 12 Arcane.
- Dragonclaw: This transforms the caster’s arm into a giant dragon claw, slamming the ground in front of them and dealing heavy damage, as well as a good amount of stagger. Although this incantation has a bit of a windup animation, it can be chained twice, giving it much more flexibility. You can purchase Dragonclaw for one Dragon Heart. It requires 17 Faith and 13 Arcane.
- Theodorix’s Magma: This is a more powerful version of Magma Breath that deals higher damage over a larger area at a higher FP cost. It can also be chain cast, just like Magma Breath, giving it essentially the same utility. As an added bonus, this can also be cast while jumping. You can purchase Theodorix’s Magma for two Dragon Hearts after defeating Great Wyrm Theodorix near the Cave of the Forlorn in the Consecrated Snowfield. It requires 21 Faith and 14 Arcane.
- Agheel’s Flame: This is a more powerful version of Dragonfire, dealing higher damage for a higher FP cost. Like Theodorix’s Magma, this upgrade also gives you the ability to cast it while jumping. You can purchase Agheel’s Flame for two Dragon Hearts after defeating Flying Dragon Agheel. It requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane.
- Borealis’s Mist: Another upgraded dragon incantation, this bumps the damage and area of effect of Dragonice while increasing the FP cost and giving the option to cast while jumping. You can purchase Borealis’s Mist for two Dragon Hearts after defeating Borealis the Freezing Fog. It requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane.
- Ekzykes’s Decay: Yet another upgrade of an earlier incantation, this one is a stronger version of Rotten Breath, with an increase to damage and FP cost, along with the added ability to cast while jumping. You can purchase it for two Dragon Hearts after defeating Decaying Ekzykes. It requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane.
- Smarag’s Glintstone Breath: The final upgraded dragon incantation in this category, this also (unsurprisingly) deals more damage at the cost of more FP, and gives the ability to cast while jumping. This can be purchased for two Dragon Hearts after defeating Glintstone Dragon Smarag. It requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane.
- Dragonmaw: This transforms the caster’s head into a dragon head to bite enemies for very high damage and poise damage. The long cast time on this combined with the inability to chain cast makes it less flexible than Dragonclaw, but if you can land a hit it deals significantly more damage. You can purchase Dragonmaw for one Dragon Heart. It requires 24 Faith and 16 Arcane.
- Greyoll’s Roar: This causes the caster to emit a loud roar that deals damage in a large radius, as well as inflicting a debuff on enemies that reduces their attack and defense. The relatively quick cast speed on this makes it fairly flexible, and the debuff is particularly valuable in PvP and against bosses. You can purchase Greyoll’s Roar for one Dragon Heart after defeating Elder Dragon Greyoll. It requires 28 Faith and 17 Arcane.