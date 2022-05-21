Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Dragon Communion Incantations are grouped together because they all revolve around harnessing the power of dragons. The difference between these and the Dragon Cult Incantations is the fact that Dragon Cult Incantations involve worshiping dragons, where Dragon Communion Incantations all involve some amount of transformation into a dragon.

Dragon Communion Incantations require a combination of Faith and Arcane to cast. You can boost the damage of these incantations by using the Dragon Communion Seal. Acquiring Dragon Communion Incantations involves spending Dragon Hearts at Dragon Communion Altars, which can sometimes be fussy. Luckily, we have a few tips for how to fix any issues you might have.

All Dragon Communion Incantations