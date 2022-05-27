FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Marco Verratti SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to FUT 20.
The FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is now live, but let’s go back in time for a minute. For his inclusion into the TOTS back in FIFA 20, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a brand new Flashback Squad Building Challenge that features PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. A new 93 OVR player item that features Verratti is now available for a limited time, so let’s take a look at the requirements and some helpful solutions.
How to complete Flashback Verratti SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge
The requirements are as follows:
PSG
- Starting players – 11
- PSG players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 250,000-260,000 Coins, depending on console. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
PSG
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Mason Mount (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Mateo Kovacic (82 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LM Jack Harrison (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Italy
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Salif Mane (89 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTS CB Mateus Uribe (90 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Ligue 1
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LCB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RB: TOTS GK Thibaut Courtois (95 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 10.