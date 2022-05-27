FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Marco Verratti SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is now live, but let’s go back in time for a minute. For his inclusion into the TOTS back in FIFA 20, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a brand new Flashback Squad Building Challenge that features PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. A new 93 OVR player item that features Verratti is now available for a limited time, so let’s take a look at the requirements and some helpful solutions.

How to complete Flashback Verratti SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Dante Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

PSG

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 250,000-260,000 Coins, depending on console. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

PSG

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LCAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) MCAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCAM: CAM Mason Mount (82 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (82 OVR) LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Mateo Kovacic (82 OVR)

CDM Mateo Kovacic (82 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Jack Harrison (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Jack Harrison (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Italy

ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LW Salif Mane (89 OVR)

LW Salif Mane (89 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) MCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) CM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTS CB Mateus Uribe (90 OVR)

TOTS CB Mateus Uribe (90 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) MCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LCB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RB: TOTS GK Thibaut Courtois (95 OVR)

TOTS GK Thibaut Courtois (95 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 10.