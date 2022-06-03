FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Maxime Lopez Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is here, and so are some new Objectives challenges. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped two new Objectives challenges on June 3, one for a 92 OVR Lautaro Martinez, and the other that features a 91 OVR card of Sassuolo midfielder Maxime Lopez as the premier reward. So, how can you get this Lopez card and add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Lopez Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also play in Rivals to get these missions finished.

The four objectives are as follows:

Ranged Rocket – Score four Outside the Box goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score four Outside the Box goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) French Connection – Assist four goals using French players in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using French players in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Central Class – Score using CM’s in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using CM’s in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) French Foundations – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 French players in your starting squad (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Electrum Players Pack, and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 91 OVR Lopez and 300 XP.

Even though this is a Serie A challenge, the only requirement that needs to be fulfilled is to score four Outside the Box goals with Serie A players. Using players who have French nationality is critical, as two of the four have this requirement.

In order to get this done quickly, it would be wise to load up the squad with French players, and also ones who can help fulfill the Ranged Rocket one. Or, just construct a French-themed team that has a few CMs in it, and then worry about the first Objective after completing the other three.

This challenge is slated to expire on June 10.