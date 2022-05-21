Fire Giant Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Incantations in Elden Ring can be categorized in a few different ways, but one of the most interesting is to delineate them based on where they draw their power. Some, like Golden Order Incantations, draw power from the laws of the Elden Ring. Others originate with the Erdtree or Haligtree. Fire Giant Incantations are different in that they draw their power from the Fire Giants. Although Fire Monk Incantations also come from this source indirectly, Fire Giant Incantations are united by the line that can be found all their item descriptions: “draws directly from the power of the Fire Giants.”

Fire Giant Incantations all use Faith to cast, and the requirements are relatively high compared to other incantation types. Fittingly, you can buff the damage dealt by Fire Giant Incantations by wielding the Giant’s Seal.

All Fire Giant Incantations

Burn, O Flame!: This summons several pillars of flame in a circle around the caster. Each pillar deals solid damage on its own, so if you can manage to hit a large enemy with multiple you can deal very high damage, along with some stagger. The moderate cast speed isn’t prohibitive, but it does mean this incantation is best used during larger openings, unless you’re prepared to trade some health. You can get Burn, O Flame! by turning in the Remembrance of the Fire Giant at the Roundtable Hold after defeating the Fire Giant. It requires 27 Faith.

Flame, Fall Upon Them: This fires several fireballs in a cone in front of the caster. Solid damage plus a quick cast time, good area of effect, and low FP cost (18) make this a flexible and reliable incantation for many encounters. You can purchase Flame, Fall Upon Them after turning in the Giant's Prayerbook to an incantation teacher. It requires 28 Faith.

Giantsflame Take Thee: This hurls a very large fireball in front of the caster at long range, dealing high damage in a huge radius on impact. Although it's a bit slow with a high FP cost (32), the massive explosion this causes is well worth it against groups and large targets alike. You can also purchase Giantsflame Take Thee after turning in the Giant's Prayerbook. It requires 30 Faith.

Flame of the Fell God: This casts a slow-moving ball of flame in the direction of the target, that homes in for a time before exploding in a radius. Lower damage and area of effect make this incantation less flexible than Giantsflame Take Thee, but it's still useful in some situations. The trick is to cast this extremely slow-moving fireball, before switching to a melee weapon or a faster-moving incantation, forcing your foes to deal with multiple threats simultaneously. You can get Flame of the Fell God by defeating Adan, Thief of Fire in the Malefactor's Evergaol in Liurnia. It requires 41 Faith.

