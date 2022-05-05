Hitman 3 Year Two May roadmap – New Elusive Target Arcade missions, The Ducky Gun, and The Yellow Rabbit Suit

After an April without a roadmap, IO Interactive has released a new content calendar for Hitman 3. The Hitman 3 Year Two May roadmap contains a glut of new targets for players to execute and more cosmetics to chase. This guide outlines the new content coming to the game and when to expect it.

Featured Contracts: Space Conflict – May 5

From May 5, a selection of new Featured Contracts will be added to the game. These have all been made by the development team at IO Interactive and fit around the theme of space conflict. Expect sci-fi influences or simply colleagues vying for more desk space in an unruly manner.

Elusive Target: The Fugitive – May 6 to 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can tackle The Fugitive Elusive Target for the first half of the month. This target has a chance of being one of three NPCs, making for an exciting outing each time you take it on. While you can restart the mission repeatedly until you get the NPC you want, we think it’s more enjoyable to try to figure out exactly which one your target is.

Featured Contracts: Food Fight – May 12

The second batch of Featured Contracts in May are themed around food fights. These come from the Hitman 3 community and can be submitted up until the day they’re scheduled to go live. Get to know the kitchens and chefs of each location because they’re likely going to feature heavily in these.

Elusive Target: The Bookkeeper – May 13 to 23

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For the second half of the month, you can enjoy The Bookkeeper Elusive Target. This mission has another interesting twist on the formula since the target can and will escape if you give them a chance, and you need to acquire a ledger before you can complete all objectives and exit.

Featured Contracts: Rubber Duck – May 19

This month, the third round of Featured Contracts is also from the Hitman 3 community. These are on the theme of rubber ducks, so expect to need to use as many of yours as possible to kill targets in creative ways.

New Challenge: Duck Hunt – May 24

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Towards the end of the month, a new challenge is being added to the Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation. We have no information on what this challenge is yet, but it will likely revolve around finding ducks placed throughout the level.

New Suit: The Yellow Rabbit Suit – May 24

Image via IO Interactive

By completing the new challenge, Duck Hunt, in the Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation, you can unlock The Yellow Rabbit Suit for your collection.

New Elusive Target Arcade missions – May 24

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A new set of Elusive Target Arcade missions will be added to Hitman 3 at the end of May. If the past releases are to be followed, we’ll probably get three new missions, two with three targets and one with five.

New weapon: The Ducky Gun – May 24

Image via IO Interactive

The Ducky Gun is a new custom weapon that’s being added to Hitman 3 at the end of the month. To get it, all you need to do is complete one of the new Elusive Target Aracde missions launching on the same day.

Game Update – May 24

The May update for Hitman 3 will be released at the end of the month. Patch notes will come on the day and detail every bug that’s been fixed and any new features IO Interactive has added in.

Elusive Target: The Iconoclast – May 26 to June 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Finally, The Iconoclast will return as an Elusive Target for the rest of May and into early June. This is a straightforward Elusive Target that doesn’t require you to do much if you don’t want to. Instead, it’s more interesting to attack it as part of an Elusive Target Arcade mission, which you can use for practice in the meantime.