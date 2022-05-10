How long does it take to beat Eiyuden Chronicle Rising? Answered

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a 2.5D action platformer roleplaying game. It was a stretch goal from the Kickstarter for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes serving as a prequel. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising stars CJ, a scavenger who is going on a pilgrimage to find a suitable treasure to return home to. With the help of her friends Garoo and Isha, she helps a growing town by the name of New Nevaeh in hopes to obtain a worthy enough treasure along the way. It isn’t until certain revelations occur that CJ and her friends realize that there is more going on regarding New Nevaeh than they originally knew.

After completing the main story and 131 side quests along the way I was able to finish the game in just over 15 hours for our review. There are still 29 side quests left to fulfill at that point, but there is no worry about doing the main quest scenario so getting through those quests will go by rather quickly. It shouldn’t take you more than 2 more hours to wrap everything else up. You can definitely shave more time off your playthrough if you skim over the dialogue during side quests as well.

