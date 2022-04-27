How to catch Shaymin in Pokémon Go

Many of the Pokémon appearing Pokémon Go mobile game typically show up for a limited time, especially if they’re rare or elusive. When it comes to mythical Pokémon, you can only encounter them at specific times, and Shaymin is no exception. In this guide, we will cover how you can catch Shaymin in Pokémon Go.

Shaymin will be making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event. You’ll need to make sure you buy a ticket for the event if you want to participate, which will be happening from June 4 to 5. You need to purchase a ticket before these days to ensure you receive all of the rewards and bonuses available to all ticketholders. Shaymin will be appearing in its Land Forme.

After you have the ticket, on June 4, make sure to work through the Special Research event happening throughout the day. You need to complete all of the tasks associated with the event, and then a spawn of Shaymin should appear as a reward. Shaymin will not run away or attempt to escape you during this encounter, giving you a guaranteed chance to add it to your collection.

Following this event, Shaymin will be released later for all Pokémon Go players. If you’ve already captured Shaymin for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event, you’ll receive Shaymin candy in place for a second Shaymin capture, making it easier to power yours up and make it stronger, should you want to do so.

Pokémon Go Fest is a yearly event that only happens over the course of a weekend. Ticketholders are encouraged to plan it out with friends and to make sure to make the most of the multiple Pokémon spawns happening throughout each day.