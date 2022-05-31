How to collect Storm Crystals and earn 1 million units in No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

As your progress through Iteration Three of the Expedition continues, you should find yourself with plenty of great opportunities to make money, and increasingly valuable rewards on offer. As a rough example, we started the phase with barely a hundred thousand units and ended it with more than 11 million in the bank ― and finding a good supply of Storm Crystals along the way certainly helped with that.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to complete the Calcified Echoes Milestone in No Man’s Sky Leviathan

Storm Crystals are a valuable, but rare, resource in No Man’s Sky. They’re only found on extreme weather planets, which quickly burn through your suit’s Hazard Protection on their best day, and the crystals appear for just a short while during an even more volatile storm. They’re not expressly named as such but, as a clue, you’re looking for planets that are home to ‘Activated’ metals, such as Activated Copper, as they’re only found in extreme weather locations ― but you may need to land to get this is confirmed, so trying out planets with hostile descriptions such as ‘Boiling’ is a good start.

Once you’ve found one, you won’t be able to survive outside on foot for very long, so this is about as good a time as any to unleash that Minotaur you unlocked for completing The Anchor Milestone back in Iteration Two. As soon as a storm warning kicks in, jump on board and start looking around for flashing white rocks, as these are newly-formed Storm Crystals.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Use the Minotaur’s sizeable jump to boost your way around and you can grab each crystal without having to leave the safety of the cockpit. If you move quickly, you should be able to grab at least the five required before the storm passes and the crystals disappear ― but if you do miss out you shouldn’t have to wait too long for another to roll in, so you can collect what’s left (and as many more as you can carry), and see the Milestone pop with some new Memory Fragment rewards ready to be collected.

How to complete the Take it With You Milestone in No Man’s Sky Leviathan

As mentioned, by this stage of the Expedition, you probably shouldn’t be too far off earning the 1 million units needed for this Milestone, if you haven’t passed it already. To emphasize, this is money earned, not in the bank, so you’re free to keep spending as much as you like. If you’re still some way short of the total, selling off those Storm Crystals might be enough to take you over the limit, as ours were worth around 130,000 units each and there should be more than enough of them around to complete this step on their own.

If you still need some quick cash, then taking on secondary missions from a Space Station, dogfighting with pirates in your Starship, or repeating a few of the distress signal quests you teed up to find the Crashed Freighter should return fairly some easy money. However, by this stage of the Expedition, you should find items worth anywhere from 50,000 units to over a million turning up from your general exploration with increasing regularity. When you do finally hit the Milestone, you’ll unlock a bunch of new crafting options and, if this wraps up your last step in Iteration Three, you’ll also get the Whalestalker Cloak to give yourself a cool new look to take you into Iteration Four.