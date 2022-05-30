How to complete the Atonement and Fallen Giants Milestones in No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

As with our previous guides taking in Anchor Point 2 and the second Memory Hotspot, the final couple of Milestones for Iteration Two of the Leviathan Expedition open up a nice overlap, with the added bonus of teeing up another step from Iteration Three. All of these missions can be achieved anywhere within the game, but a return to your starting system (Rowland-Desk) using the teleporter of your nearest Space Station can make things a little easier.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Befriending an aggressive creature in Leviathan

Next up on the ‘to do’ list is the Atonement Milestone which tasks you with befriending an aggressive creature. It doesn’t have to be an actual predator (those that appear with red icons when you scan them), it just has to be something that isn’t shy in attacking you ― and the chances are you’ll have met more than a few when you were repairing your Starship back at the start, so a return to Christole Oich is not a bad idea.

To get the creature on your side, you first need to feed them a Creature Pellet, just as you might have done to gain Ancestral Memories for the Bounds Testing mission (via the on-screen prompt). The difference here is you’ll want to take great care when you close in, as letting these creatures get a couple of hits in can kill you and send you right back to the start of the Expedition. Once docile, just approach the creature and choose the ‘Adopt as Companion’ option to recruit a new ally and gain a healthy stash of rewards.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to find a Crashed Freighter in Leviathan

The final Fallen Giants mission is also useful on that start-up planet, not because this makes the Milestone easier, but because your search may lead you to buildings that have a good supply of Whispering Eggs. These are needed for the Call of the Void Milestone in the following Iteration, so there’s no harm in getting that one off to a good start.

To begin your search you need to buy some Planetary Charts, specifically the Emergency Cartographic Data ones, from a Cartographer onboard a Space Station. Each one requires a Navigation Data unit, which you’ll typically collect on your travels each time you find a new building and use the save beacon outside. In a pinch you can also search the yellow and blue cubes you’ll find around the Space Station for a chance of bagging one.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can then use the charts to unlock a signal on your map marked with a red icon. The only problem is that a Crashed Freighter is one of several items that might be triggered, so you may have to work through some Distress Beacon and Abandoned Building missions first. The upside of this is that you might also stumble upon a new ship to claim (though with lots of repairs needed), and locations that can hold a good number of Whispering Eggs.

When you finally trigger a Crashed Freighter location, just follow the marker to the self-explanatory target. Once you land you don’t have to dig for the buried Cargo Pods as you might otherwise do, but they’re nearly always worth the trouble. To complete the Milestone, and most likely all of Iteration Two, you just need to interact with the orb-like terminal in the center of the site to claim the ship’s log. Then all that’s left is to grab your rewards: some Memory Fragments for the Milestone and a new Temporal Starship Trail effect for wrapping up another Iteration in the Expedition.