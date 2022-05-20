How to complete Turret Takeover Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Turret Takeover Challenge in Lego Star Wars, you need to take over the turret from below during the Reap What You Solo level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. This Challenge can be completed after you’ve defeated, or else bypassed, the first two rathtars.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After the second blocking rathtar, drop through the gap in the floor. This area can feel like a bit of a maze, but you can just follow the objective markers until you reach a large room. Defeat the hostile animals in here, then switch to Finn and pull open the closed crate. Use the debris that spills out to build a control seat for the turret in the area above. Ride the control seat to take over the turret and complete the Turret Takeover Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Simply taking over the turret is enough to complete the Turret Takeover Challenge, but you should also use it to defeat all of the enemies guarding the forcefield generator, as well as the forcefield generator itself, and the various crates near the turret. This will make life much easier when you switch back to Han Solo, Chewbacca, and BB-8 who, if you’ve already completed The High Ground Challenge, will be on the balcony overlooking the turret.