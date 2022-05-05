How to disable a tank by damaging the engine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s challenges, players are tasked with putting in damage to various IO vehicles and equipment. This includes the challenge of disabling a tank by damaging its engine. The quest certainly requires some diligent searching, as you’ll need to start by finding one of the game’s very few tanks. Here’s where you can discover one and take out its engine.

Tank locations are typically set in POIs that are controlled by the Imagined Order. At the time of writing, you can discover two around Command Cavern’s mountain and one inside The Fortress’s mobile drill. As shown above, the tank’s engine is set on the back and is behind the two golden square panels that dispense flames. You’ll want to shoot and disable one of the two panels by dealing about 300 damage. Once done, the vehicle should temporarily be stuck in place and remove any opponents inside it.

Unlike the rest of the challenges in Week 7, we recommend completing this as soon as possible. That’s because the IO’s army seems fairly close to defeat and may mean tanks could be vaulted once again soon. If you’re able to pull this off in time, the challenge will reward a cool 20,000 XP towards your Battle Pass progression, but there’s more where that came from. The latest week also brings challenges like destroying structures with a Cow Catcher and blowing up IO cannons with Remote Explosives.

