How to get and use explosives in V Rising

You can get pretty far in V Rising by relying on your trusty weapons to solve most of the problems you encounter. But if you run across a mining node that’s too big for hand tools, or if you need to blow open a castle gate in PvP, you’ll need to get your hands on something a little more powerful, and craft some explosives.

How to unlock the Alchemy Table

To craft explosives, you’ll need to use an Alchemy Table, which you can find the blueprint for once you hunt Clive the Firestarter and collect his V Blood. You can find Clive the Firestarter at the Bandit Sulphur Quarry, shown on the map above. While you’re there, consider mining some sulphur ore as well, since you’ll need quite a bit to make your explosives later. Before you head over though, we’d recommend reaching a Gear Score of at least 30 as a bare minimum.

To defeat Clive, try taking out most of the enemies in his vicinity before drawing his attention, since the screen can get pretty busy with all the projectiles. Once his lackeys are thinned out, you should be able to take Clive head on without much trouble. His attacks cover a large area of effect, but they’re not too fast, making them easy to dodge. Just try to keep your movement ability available as much as possible, in case you get caught in a sticky situation.

How to craft a Minor Explosive Box

Once you have your Alchemy Table built, all you’ll need to craft explosives is eight sulphur, eight planks, and four whetstones. Keep in mind that you need sulphur that has been refined at a Furnace, which takes a large quantity of sulphur ore and a bit of time. Whetstones aren’t too hard to find by looting enemy camps, but you can also craft them once you hunt Grayson the Armourer.

How to use explosives

To use explosives, equip them to a quick slot by dragging and dropping. Then select them and place them where you want to make your explosion. You can’t do this just anywhere though, as it needs to be on a large resource node or a castle wall or door. You’ll also need to stand pretty close to your target, as the placement range is much shorter than you’re probably used to from building mode.

