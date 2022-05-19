How to get Stone Bricks and Dust in V Rising

In the survival-crafter V Rising, players awaken as a vampire from a century-long rest. Long ago have their magnificent palaces eroded, succumbing to the consistent elements of age and negligence.

Thus, upon awakening, vampires are ultimately tasked with rebuilding back to their former glory. This means that players are ultimately going to need an absurd number of bricks and stone dust. Bricks are produced within a production building passively, much like lumber from a Sawmill, and the building necessary for the conversion is unlocked roughly around the same time. Stone dust is a byproduct of that passive process.

By opening the build menu with ‘B’, then selecting the Production tab, followed by the Refinement tab, players will be able to see a building called a Grinder on the far right. This Grinder, as the flavor text reads while hovering over it, will ultimately craft turn stone into stone bricks and dust over time, presuming the Castle Heart is powered.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Grinder takes 8 planks, 4 copper ingots, and 4 whetstones to produce. While planks are easily constructed within the Sawmill, copper ingots and whetstones both will require a bit of adventuring.

For ready-made copper ingots, players should seek out the Bandit Copper Mine located within Farbane Woods. It can be a bit of a fight, but the area is second to none in terms of finding and amassing copper in general. Check chests and NPC loot for the necessary ingots if you haven’t unlocked the Furnace yet.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For whetstones, again presuming that the recipe hasn’t been unlocked via Blood Hunt, a Bandit Encampment offers a wealth of the material. Again, check within chests and NPC loot to find the necessary materials.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the Grinder has been placed, the recipe is relatively straightforward. Twelve stones turns into one stone brick, and one stone dust. This will turn into a hefty grind to design your gothic keep as you see fit, but beginning is always the first step forwards.