There is strength in numbers in V Rising. If you’re playing on a PVE server, many bosses are extremely difficult to solo, and if you’re playing on a PVP server, it’s always good to have a friend or two watching your back so another player doesn’t put a dagger in it. However, it’s not as simple as adding your friends on Steam and jumping in together. Here’s how to invite friends to your session in V Rising.

First off, you need to be on the same server. This requires you to find a server and have your friend join it as well — but they’ll have to manually type in the server name into the search box to find it on their own. V Rising is a sharded server game, which is to say that progress on one server does not carry over onto another — and if you’re not on the same server, you cannot party together.

Once you’ve confirmed you’re on the same server, you need to create a “clan.” Press the P key to open up the Clan menu and hit the Create Clan button. Once your clan is made, you can re-open the Clan menu and hit the Invite Player button. Enter your friend’s username and you’re all set — you can now build and play together, and if you’re on a PVP server, friendly fire will be turned off.