How to make Scrolls in V Rising

Although Paper is the primary resource used for researching new technologies in V Rising, you’ll also have to use Scrolls from time to time. Although not hard to obtain, many might get confused between Paper and Scroll farming. If you are struggling to efficiently farm Scroll in V Rising, refer to the guide below.

How to craft Scrolls

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you can start churning out Scrolls in V Rising, you need to unlock its recipe. To do so, you need to defeat Frostmaw, the Mountain Terror, who is a level 56 boss that can be found in the Hallowed Mountains’ corridor, north of the Sacred Mountains.

Since Frostmaw is a level 56 boss, it is very tough to battle. Shrouded in frost, the boss packs a lot of damage and can erase your health bar in seconds. Frostmaw’s primary attack is a frost projectile that he will frequently throw toward you. Furthermore, he’ll dash in your direction when he shoots projectiles, so be prepared to dodge the attack. Forstmaw will also slam the ground occasionally, which will deal heavy damage if it hits you.

The best bet while fighting Frostmaw is to analyze his pattern and dodge as many attacks as possible. General’s Soul Reaper is one of the best weapon choices for the fight, but you can also work with any ranged weapon. Make sure you are carrying healing consumables to sustain yourself for a more extended period.

Once you defeat, Frostmaw, you’ll receive the recipe and using 12x Gem Dust and 4x Paper in Paper Press will yield a single Scroll. When researching top tier technologies in the game, you’ll need to expend a whooping 75 Scrolls, so make sure you have plenty in your inventory.