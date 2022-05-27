How to play Roller Champions — beginners’ guide, tips, and tricks

Ubisoft’s free-to-play sports game Roller Champions is here. Roller derby is new territory for a lot of us, and thanks to crossplay and cross-progression, there’s a lot of competition already. Knowing how to play and implement strategies is the only way to win, so we’ve gathered five important tips to get you going.

Know the basics

First things first, you need to know how the game works. Roller Champions starts with a tutorial, but it’s always good to get a refresher. You win a 3v3 match by scoring five points, and the goal is worth more depending on how long you skate around before sinking the ball. As you round the rink, there will be multiple gates to pass through. Clear three (completing a full lap), and the goal will open — landing the shot will be worth one point. Complete a second lap, and the goal will be worth three points. Clear three, and it’ll be worth five. It’s possible to win the game in one unbroken streak, but letting the other team get the ball resets the gates.

Keep rollin’ rollin’ rollin’

Limp Bizkit jokes aside, keeping up your speed and momentum really is the most important part of the game. You should always pump while going downhill, however brief, to maintain that motion. Likewise, make generous use of flinging to shoot yourself ahead of a teammate. This leapfrogging pattern is a great way to get around the circuit.

Play directional defense

There are two ways to play defense in Roller Champions: chasing down an opponent or pulling a U-turn to cut them off in the opposite direction. Both are valid, but pulling a 180 is often far riskier. If you miss your tackle, then you not only have to get back up and turn around, but you also have more ground to cover when catching up. You also risk the opponent clearing enough gates to score a goal. It’s often better to catch up in the same direction, but not always — just be sure to commit. Remember to play defensively when the ball is in your hands too. Jumping and dodging are essential to avoid getting tackled yourself.

Don’t be a ball hog

Likewise, don’t be a ball hog. You might be tempted to skate ahead of the pack and carry it all the way to the goal. Sometimes you will get a clean breakaway, but most of the time you need to be aware of your teammates’ and opponents’ positions since they’ll be close by. Make generous use of passes and flings — you can always tackle the opponent to get them off of your buddy’s back when they have the ball. Don’t be afraid to pass backward either. Keeping possession is more important than scoring a big goal.

But go for the Hail Mary in the end

There’s one exception to that last tip, and that’s when the Last Chance warning appears. This is the final opportunity to tie up or win the game, but only if you score a big enough goal and keep the ball the whole time. Fumbling is OK, but if the winning team steals the ball, it’s over. This is when everything comes to a head: play fast and play as a team, and you just might be able to pull off an upset.