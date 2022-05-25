How to refill oxygen in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Oxygen is a valuable resource in Hardspace: Shipbreaker. While picking apart abandoned spaceships, you’ll rely on a limited oxygen supply to keep you alive. If it runs out, your character will briefly suffocate before dying outright, which is a fate best avoided — particularly because it adds a hefty amount to the total debt your character owes to the LYNX Corporation.

There are three ways for you to refill your O2 supply, but only two of them are available early in career mode. The third option can only be performed after acquiring a helmet upgrade once you reach certification level seven.

Method #1: Purchasing an oxygen kit at the Master Jack kiosk

Like other resources, such as medkits, you can replenish your oxygen by purchasing oxygen kits at a vendor kiosk located on the Master Jack platform, which is where you spawn at the start of a shift. Interact with the kiosk, and you’ll pull up a list of purchasable items.

Oxygen kits can be purchased for $16,000 each, but don’t fret too much over the price. You’ll likely earn enough to cover it during your shift. Once you purchase it, your oxygen will automatically refill, and you’ll be good to go for a while.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Method #2: Collecting oxygen containers from ships

If you don’t want to toss $16,000 towards the LYNX Corporation, you can always find oxygen containers on board the ships you’re salvaging. Just interact with any O2 container you find, and your oxygen will fill right back up. Like loose medkits and suit patching kits, however, you’re not able to store loose oxygen containers; you’ll use them instantly upon interacting with them.

Method #3: Upgrading your O2 Recharge Module

Once you hit certification level seven, you can unlock the O2 Recharge Module. This is an upgrade to your helmet that allows you to use oxygen in depressurized rooms aboard the ships you’re salvaging to replenish your oxygen levels.

Many of the ships you’ll work on will have working atmospheric regulators that can be used to pressurize/depressurize the interior of the ship, as well as airlocks that can be used to cycle pressurized air out. If you’re inside of a pressurized ship after acquiring the upgrade, you’ll automatically replenish your oxygen.