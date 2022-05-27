MLB The Show 22: How to complete Doc’s Stethoscope Conquest and all hidden rewards

There is just a few days before the end of the Halladay and Friends program in MLB The Show 22, one that features a 95 OVR item of Blue Jays and Phillies icon Roy Halladay as the one and only boss. To make it just a little bit easier to get the 200,000 XP needed to get the card, San Diego Studios released the Doc’s Stethoscope Conquest on May 26. Complete this challenge, and users will be able to accumulate 30,000 XP, plus packs, a jersey, and some hidden rewards.

So, what goals need to be done in order to complete it and what are all the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The shape of this map is of a stethoscope. For those who may be confused, this is a nod to Halladay’s nickname: Doc.

This map features just two MLB teams: the Blue Jays and the Phillies. These were the two teams that “Doc” played for during his days in the Majors.

There are five goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer 35 territories (rewards are 50 Stubs and 100 XP)

– Conquer 35 territories (rewards are 50 Stubs and 100 XP) Goal 2 – Capture 75 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack)

– Capture 75 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack) Goal 3 – Acquire 90M fans (rewards are 200 Stubs, 300 XP, and Headliners Set 17 pack)

– Acquire 90M fans (rewards are 200 Stubs, 300 XP, and Headliners Set 17 pack) Goal 4 – Capture the Blue Jays stronghold (rewards are 2001 Blue Jays Home Jersey, 350 Stubs, and 500 XP)

– Capture the Blue Jays stronghold (rewards are 2001 Blue Jays Home Jersey, 350 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 5 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

Six MLB The Show 22 packs

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

Headliners Set 2 pack

Headliners Set 12 pack

Headliners Set 15 pack

1900 XP

1000 Stubs

As mentioned earlier, this map is a part of the Halladay and Friends Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on June 3.