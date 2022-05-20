MLB The Show 22 Halladay and Friends Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The next MLB The Show 22 featured program went live on May 20, and it features a brand new legend. Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay has been added into MLB The Show 22, and he’s brought some friends along the way. MLB The Show players can add a number of new rewards, including packs, players, and of course, the featured boss for this program: 95 OVR Roy Halladay. So, how can you make progress in this event? Let’s take a look at that, plus all the rewards that go along with the program.

Halladay and Friends rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Halladay and Friend program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon pack and 500 Stubs 5000 2 69 OVR Rookie Roy Halladay and 1000 Stubs 10000 3 Legend Bat Skins pack and 500 Stubs 15000 4 Silver Stars Choice Pack (75 OVR Tom Seaver, 75 OVR Zack Britton, 75 OVR David Justice, 76 OVR Eddie Mathews, 78 OVR Eddie Banks) 20000 5 67 OVR Veteran Ryan Howard and 1000 Stubs 30000 6 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 35000 7 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson) 40000 8 80 OVR Breakout Carlos Delgado 50000 9 2006 Blue Jays Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs 60000 10 2016 Phillies Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs 65000 11 83 OVR All-Star Chase Utley 70000 12 MLB The Show 22 pack 80000 13 84 OVR Breakout Roy Halladay and 500 Stubs 90000 14 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 100000 15 85 OVR All-Star Shane Victorino and 1000 Stubs 110000 16 Headliners Set 10 pack 120000 17 87 OVR All-Star Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs 130000 18 Headliners Set 11 pack 140000 19 87 OVR Veteran Roy Oswalt and 1500 Stubs 150000 20 Headliners Set 12 pack 160000 21 90 OVR 2nd Half Cole Hamels and 1500 Stubs 170000 22 Headliners Set 13 pack 180000 23 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 190000 24 95 OVR Postseason Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs 200000 25 Headliners Set 14 pack 210000 26 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 225000 27 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 240000 28 Headliners Set 15 pack (x2) 255000 29 MLB The Show Cover Athletes Choice Pack 270000 30 Headliners Set 10 pack (x2) 285000 31 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 300000 32 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 325000 33 Takashi Okazaki Legends Choice Pack 340000 34 Headliners Set 11 pack (x2) 360000 35 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 380000 36 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 400000 37 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 425000 38 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 450000 39 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 475000 40 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 500000

200,000 XP will yield the one and only boss in this program: Blue Jays and Phillies legend Roy Halladay. Here’s a look at the stats.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.

Users will have the option to complete two Live Series exchanges, for a total of 25,000 XP. Additionally, SDS has also added Daily and Featured Program moments that allow users to gain more XP, just by completing those.

Also, this program does come with a set of legend and flashback missions. Users can gain PXP with the cards from this program that feature him and some of his former teammates, including Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Shane Victorino, and Roy Oswalt. Also, if you have the 88 OVR Cover Athletes Ryan Howard, 97 OVR Okazaki Carlos Delgado, or 97 OVR Chase Utley, those cards can also get the job done.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

The devs also added a new conquest, the Ringing Bell Conquest. Users can claim 30,000 XP by finishing it. Be on the lookout for other conquests, as well as a Showdown that features Roy Halladay.

This program will only last for two weeks. It will end on June 3.