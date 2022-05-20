MLB The Show 22 Halladay and Friends Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The Doc is in the house.
The next MLB The Show 22 featured program went live on May 20, and it features a brand new legend. Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay has been added into MLB The Show 22, and he’s brought some friends along the way. MLB The Show players can add a number of new rewards, including packs, players, and of course, the featured boss for this program: 95 OVR Roy Halladay. So, how can you make progress in this event? Let’s take a look at that, plus all the rewards that go along with the program.
Halladay and Friends rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Halladay and Friend program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Legends Icon pack and 500 Stubs
|5000
|2
|69 OVR Rookie Roy Halladay and 1000 Stubs
|10000
|3
|Legend Bat Skins pack and 500 Stubs
|15000
|4
|Silver Stars Choice Pack (75 OVR Tom Seaver, 75 OVR Zack Britton, 75 OVR David Justice, 76 OVR Eddie Mathews, 78 OVR Eddie Banks)
|20000
|5
|67 OVR Veteran Ryan Howard and 1000 Stubs
|30000
|6
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|35000
|7
|Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)
|40000
|8
|80 OVR Breakout Carlos Delgado
|50000
|9
|2006 Blue Jays Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs
|60000
|10
|2016 Phillies Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs
|65000
|11
|83 OVR All-Star Chase Utley
|70000
|12
|MLB The Show 22 pack
|80000
|13
|84 OVR Breakout Roy Halladay and 500 Stubs
|90000
|14
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|100000
|15
|85 OVR All-Star Shane Victorino and 1000 Stubs
|110000
|16
|Headliners Set 10 pack
|120000
|17
|87 OVR All-Star Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs
|130000
|18
|Headliners Set 11 pack
|140000
|19
|87 OVR Veteran Roy Oswalt and 1500 Stubs
|150000
|20
|Headliners Set 12 pack
|160000
|21
|90 OVR 2nd Half Cole Hamels and 1500 Stubs
|170000
|22
|Headliners Set 13 pack
|180000
|23
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|190000
|24
|95 OVR Postseason Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs
|200000
|25
|Headliners Set 14 pack
|210000
|26
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|225000
|27
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|240000
|28
|Headliners Set 15 pack (x2)
|255000
|29
|MLB The Show Cover Athletes Choice Pack
|270000
|30
|Headliners Set 10 pack (x2)
|285000
|31
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|300000
|32
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|325000
|33
|Takashi Okazaki Legends Choice Pack
|340000
|34
|Headliners Set 11 pack (x2)
|360000
|35
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|380000
|36
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|400000
|37
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|425000
|38
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|450000
|39
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|475000
|40
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|500000
200,000 XP will yield the one and only boss in this program: Blue Jays and Phillies legend Roy Halladay. Here’s a look at the stats.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.
Users will have the option to complete two Live Series exchanges, for a total of 25,000 XP. Additionally, SDS has also added Daily and Featured Program moments that allow users to gain more XP, just by completing those.
Also, this program does come with a set of legend and flashback missions. Users can gain PXP with the cards from this program that feature him and some of his former teammates, including Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Shane Victorino, and Roy Oswalt. Also, if you have the 88 OVR Cover Athletes Ryan Howard, 97 OVR Okazaki Carlos Delgado, or 97 OVR Chase Utley, those cards can also get the job done.
The devs also added a new conquest, the Ringing Bell Conquest. Users can claim 30,000 XP by finishing it. Be on the lookout for other conquests, as well as a Showdown that features Roy Halladay.
This program will only last for two weeks. It will end on June 3.