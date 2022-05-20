MLB The Show 22 Halladay and Friends Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The Doc is in the house.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next MLB The Show 22 featured program went live on May 20, and it features a brand new legend. Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay has been added into MLB The Show 22, and he’s brought some friends along the way. MLB The Show players can add a number of new rewards, including packs, players, and of course, the featured boss for this program: 95 OVR Roy Halladay. So, how can you make progress in this event? Let’s take a look at that, plus all the rewards that go along with the program.

Halladay and Friends rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Halladay and Friend program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon pack and 500 Stubs5000
269 OVR Rookie Roy Halladay and 1000 Stubs10000
3Legend Bat Skins pack and 500 Stubs15000
4Silver Stars Choice Pack (75 OVR Tom Seaver, 75 OVR Zack Britton, 75 OVR David Justice, 76 OVR Eddie Mathews, 78 OVR Eddie Banks)20000
567 OVR Veteran Ryan Howard and 1000 Stubs30000
6Classic Stadium Choice Pack35000
7Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)40000
880 OVR Breakout Carlos Delgado50000
92006 Blue Jays Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs60000
102016 Phillies Alt Home Jersey and 1000 Stubs65000
1183 OVR All-Star Chase Utley70000
12MLB The Show 22 pack80000
1384 OVR Breakout Roy Halladay and 500 Stubs90000
14MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)100000
1585 OVR All-Star Shane Victorino and 1000 Stubs110000
16Headliners Set 10 pack120000
1787 OVR All-Star Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs130000
18Headliners Set 11 pack140000
1987 OVR Veteran Roy Oswalt and 1500 Stubs150000
20Headliners Set 12 pack160000
2190 OVR 2nd Half Cole Hamels and 1500 Stubs170000
22Headliners Set 13 pack 180000
23Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)190000
2495 OVR Postseason Roy Halladay and 1500 Stubs200000
25Headliners Set 14 pack 210000
26MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)225000
27Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack240000
28Headliners Set 15 pack (x2)255000
29MLB The Show Cover Athletes Choice Pack270000
30Headliners Set 10 pack (x2)285000
31Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)300000
32Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack325000
33Takashi Okazaki Legends Choice Pack340000
34Headliners Set 11 pack (x2)360000
35Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)380000
36Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack400000
37MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)425000
38MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)450000
39MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)475000
40MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)500000

200,000 XP will yield the one and only boss in this program: Blue Jays and Phillies legend Roy Halladay. Here’s a look at the stats.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.

Users will have the option to complete two Live Series exchanges, for a total of 25,000 XP. Additionally, SDS has also added Daily and Featured Program moments that allow users to gain more XP, just by completing those.

Also, this program does come with a set of legend and flashback missions. Users can gain PXP with the cards from this program that feature him and some of his former teammates, including Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Shane Victorino, and Roy Oswalt. Also, if you have the 88 OVR Cover Athletes Ryan Howard, 97 OVR Okazaki Carlos Delgado, or 97 OVR Chase Utley, those cards can also get the job done.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

The devs also added a new conquest, the Ringing Bell Conquest. Users can claim 30,000 XP by finishing it. Be on the lookout for other conquests, as well as a Showdown that features Roy Halladay.

This program will only last for two weeks. It will end on June 3.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved