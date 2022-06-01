Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Professor Turo GigaChad meme explained

Almost all popular gaming fan communities eagerly snap up every leak and piece of information about a title in the lead up to its launch. Even once a game is out, they’re picked apart, and things like cut content can become part of the lore if the community deems it important enough. This guide explains how the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Professor Turo GigaChad meme was brought about and why it’s an integral part of the games’ history.

What is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Professor Turo GigaChad meme?

Image via The Pokemon Company

After the release of the second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans latched onto the fact that Professor Turo, one of the two Professors players can pick from in their journey through the games, looks like GigaChad. For those who don’t know, GigaChad is a computer-generated image of an incredibly muscular man who is meant to represent an exceptionally attractive “Chad,” an alpha male, or at least some people’s perception of “the ideal version of the male body.” Of course, this is only backed up by Professor Turo’s futuristic outfit, highlighting the edges of his perfect jawline and hidden muscles.

Fans didn’t just run with Professor Turo’s annoyingly beautiful physique, though. His female counterpart, Professor Sada, earned the name GigaStacy, which is basically the female equivalent of a GigaChad. With Professor Sada, the meme is a little easier to get on board with because her muscles are already on show in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. So there’s no questioning how strong or cut she is, unlike Professor Turo, who could be hiding a bit of a dadbod under his futuristic suit, as far as we know.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were the first games that allowed players to choose between two version-exclusive professors instead of assigning one professor to them at the start of the campaign across both versions. Naturally, this led fans to speculate about all sorts of game mechanics linked to a choice between each one, fueled by their names meaning past and future, a theme that continues into the legendary Pokémon you can capture in them.