What are the unlock requirements and restrictions when creating a Dracthyr Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – answered

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is adding the new Evoker class with the addition of the new Dracthyr race. These additions go hand and hand, meaning a Dracthyr can only be an Evoker and an Evoker can only be a Dracthyr. This is the first class added to the game since the Demon Hunter in Legion, and also the first ranged damage class added to the game since launch. The Evoker is a hero class in the same manner that Death Knights and Demon Hunters were when they were put into the game, meaning that they start at level 58 and come with a few catches. Here is the official word at the moment on all the requirements and restrictions for creating a Dracthyr Evoker in Dragonflight.

This information comes from a recent interview that MrGM had on Twitch with lead combat designer Brian Holinka. Holinka states that only people who purchase Dragonflight will be able to make a Dracthyr Evoker during the launch of Patch 10.0. The first one created on an account has no restrictions and can be made simply by owning Dragonflight. Additional Dracthyr Evokers can only be created at one per realm, and the player must have a level 50 character already on that realm to make the new class there.

These are very similar to both Death Knight and Demon Hunter restrictions that were in place when they launched, so it won’t come as a surprise to most players. Dragonflight has had a lot of reasons to be cautiously excited, but it remains to be seen if Blizzard can deliver on its promises.