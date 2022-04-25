What is the start date for Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors?

As Apex Legends inches closer to the end of Season 12, players are bound to wonder what the next season has in store and when it will release. Well, it doesn’t seem the battle royale is missing a beat with Season 13: Saviors set to launch in just a matter of weeks. Better yet, it will release alongside a familiar, yet brand new Legend, as well as changes to one of the game’s most popular modes.

Those anticipating Season 13: Saviors will only have to wait mere hours after the current season ends, as it has been announced to launch on May 10. Its exact release time hasn’t been revealed quite yet, but it’s worth noting recent seasons have dropped at 1 PM ET. When it does become available, players will finally be able to get their hands on the next Legend, Newcastle. The character is revealed to mainly have defensive abilities, as his moveset allows him to absorb bullets and protect downed teammates with a pair of shields.

Although there won’t be a new map this time around, players should expect to see at least one big change to the Storm Point map. This is because a “Downed Beast” will soon be found resting on a part of the map’s coast and is said to have treasure nearby. The game has also hinted that Season 13 will revamp how players experience its Ranked game mode, with it looking to reward those who utilize both teamwork and skill.

Additionally, Saviors will sport a brand new Battle Pass and even more challenges for players to unlock new Legend skins, reactive weapon skins, and a handful of other cosmetics. It isn’t known what collection events will take place during Season 13, but it is safe to assume they will deliver some Legendary skins for Newcastle.