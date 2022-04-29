Much to many Travelers dismay, Genshin Impact 2.7, the patch featuring new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, the new Itto Arataki music event, new weapons, and more, has been delayed according to a recent HoYoverse Twitter post. Alongside a delayed 2.7 livestream and new web event announcement, fans are left wondering: when is the Genshin Impact 2.7 update release date?

Unfortunately, we don’t know. Genshin leakers and prominent personalities who are normally “in the know” estimate that 2.7 could be delayed by as much as three weeks. Officially, 2.7 was delayed due to “project progress,” hinting that development issues arose during the 2.7 beta.

Another explanation, however, is the current lockdown status of Shanghai, which is where HoYoverse is headquartered. Shanghai has recently been under a “Zero COVID” lockdown for weeks, a strict measure designed to curb the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

While the three-week guess isn’t set in stone and should be taken with a grain of salt, it is also possible that HoYoverse releases 2.7 when they feel it is ready. This gives players plenty of time to continue saving up Primogems for Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, however. Undoubtedly, HoYoverse will keep everyone posted via social media, and we will update this article accordingly.