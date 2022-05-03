When is the release date for Warcraft Arclight Rumble? Answered

Blizzard recently revealed a new mobile game in the Warcraft franchise titled Warcraft Arclight Rumble. The core gameplay revolves around collecting and leveling up miniature units and heroes from across the Warcraft universe to clash in epic boss battles and brawls on maps inspired by the tower defense genre. Many players were left wondering when the release date for the game is as Blizzard has yet to reveal it, but it might be closer than you think.

During the reveal, Twitch streamer Towlie stated during his gameplay stream that the game will be launching sometime in 2022, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Blizzard is also releasing Diablo Immortal for mobile this year, which would make Arclight Rumble the second Blizzard game to release for mobile in 2022. The game seems to already be well into development and have a plethora of content. The reveal claims it will launch with over 65 minis to collect and over 70 maps. This means a 2022 release date might not be too far-fetched.

Blizzard has also stated that the closed beta for Arclight Rumble will be coming to some regions very soon. The game is also set to feature a single-player campaign on top of cooperative and competitive play.