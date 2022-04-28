Where to collect Omni Chips at Seven Outpost II in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Omni Chips are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and Week 6 sends them exclusively to little-known landmarks for players hunt down. These landmarks include Seven Outpost II, which may be hard to come across as it is not marked on the in-game map. Here’s where this particular outpost and its Omni Chips are set.

The Seven Outpost II landmark is the pair of buildings placed on the snowy mountain northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Similar to past Omni Chip hunts, this location bears three chips, but there are now even more to find in Tumbledown Temple and Crispy Crater. So, you should have a total of nine chips to spend on Omni Sword upgrades after you’ve completed Week 6’s quests. You can discover all of Seven Outpost II’s Omni Chip locations marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Omni Chip #1 : You should start this hunt by dropping directly on the tallest point of the mountain. This is where a small path between the peak and outpost should hold the first Omni Chip.

: You should start this hunt by dropping directly on the tallest point of the mountain. This is where a small path between the peak and outpost should hold the first Omni Chip. Omni Chip #2 : The second can then be found floating above the bridge that connects the two buildings.

: The second can then be found floating above the bridge that connects the two buildings. Omni Chip #3: From the second Omni Chip, you’ll want to drop down and head into the building on the east side. The last chip should be hovering over the center of the first floor.

