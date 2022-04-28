Where to collect Omni Chips at Tumbledown Temple in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

This far into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players’ collection of Omni Sword upgrades should almost be complete. Luckily, Week 6 brings nine more Omni Chips spread out in groups of three across different landmarks. Tumbledown Temple is one of the landmarks you’ll need to visit, but the multi-floor location does a great job of hiding its dedicated set of chips.

You can run into the Tumbledown Temple landmark by heading west of The Joneses or east from Rocky Reels. Aside from the temple, you can also expect chips to be placed inside of Seven Outpost II and the newer Crispy Crater landmark. To get started, you can discover all of Tumbledown Temple’s Omni Chips marked and detailed below.

Omni Chip #1 : The first of three Omni Chips is actually just outside the main temple. On the left side of the location, it can be found floating on a nearby bridge.

Omni Chip #2 : After collecting the first chip, make you way up the stairs until you reach the highest point of the temple. From there, there is a walkway leading to a room that holds another chip.

Omni Chip #3: You'll then want to drop down to the first floor and head to the south side of the location. It's here you can discover a wealth of loot and the last Omni Chip.

