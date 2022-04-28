Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 seasonal quests and challenges

We are somehow already halfway through Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, meaning weekly challenges have become even more crucial for finishing out the Battle Pass. The latest batch of quests delivered by Week 6 certainly aren’t the easiest thus far. From mantling, gaining air time, to even throwing cabbage, here’s everything you’ll be looking to achieve this week.

Like the weeks before it, Week 6 holds seven challenges that reward 20,000 XP a piece, ultimately lending you the opportunity to gain 140,000 XP in total. But, it won’t come easy. For instance, one quest will require you to perform a jump with one of the lofty IO Tanks for at least three seconds, as another asks you to deal 150 damage while in mid-air. You can find all of the latest challenges and their completion requirements below.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges

Deal 100 damage or more to an opponent with one bullet (0/1)

Mantle 5 times in 5 seconds (0/1)

Hit an opponent’s tank with a pistol, while crouched (0/200)

Get air time in a tank (0/3)

Throw Cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents while you are falling (0/150)

With a Striker Burst Rifle, hit an opponent 4 times in a row without unscoping (0/1)

As usual, we will be linking the tougher challenges above to guides that should help in your hunt for more XP.

Related: How to get the Splash Squadron skin in Fortnite