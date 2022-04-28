Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 seasonal quests and challenges
Challenges only an acrobat can pull off.
We are somehow already halfway through Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, meaning weekly challenges have become even more crucial for finishing out the Battle Pass. The latest batch of quests delivered by Week 6 certainly aren’t the easiest thus far. From mantling, gaining air time, to even throwing cabbage, here’s everything you’ll be looking to achieve this week.
Like the weeks before it, Week 6 holds seven challenges that reward 20,000 XP a piece, ultimately lending you the opportunity to gain 140,000 XP in total. But, it won’t come easy. For instance, one quest will require you to perform a jump with one of the lofty IO Tanks for at least three seconds, as another asks you to deal 150 damage while in mid-air. You can find all of the latest challenges and their completion requirements below.
All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges
- Deal 100 damage or more to an opponent with one bullet (0/1)
- Mantle 5 times in 5 seconds (0/1)
- Hit an opponent’s tank with a pistol, while crouched (0/200)
- Get air time in a tank (0/3)
- Throw Cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss (0/1)
- Deal damage to opponents while you are falling (0/150)
- With a Striker Burst Rifle, hit an opponent 4 times in a row without unscoping (0/1)
As usual, we will be linking the tougher challenges above to guides that should help in your hunt for more XP.