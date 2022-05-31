Where to equip the backpack and collect fuel cells at Command Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In the final week of Resistance quests, players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will now need to hunt down fuel cells in Command Cavern to recharge a backpack for The Imagined. It may sound like a simple task, but picking up the backpack can become a frustrating search. Thankfully, its location isn’t too far from where players completed the last mission. Here’s where to find the item and its required fuel cells.

Where to find the backpack in the Week 11 Resistance questline

Before starting the mission, you should have established an Uplink at either Seven Outpost V (near Command Cavern) or Seven Outpost II (near Logjam Lumberyard). The backpack needed to collect these fuel cells will also be at these locations. For those at Seven Outpost II, the item can be discovered next to the wooden fence at the front of the location. Meanwhile, Players inside Seven Outpost V can find a backpack next to the wooden fences and blue barrels on the north side of the area. We also recommend that players pick a Choppa at these outposts to get to Command Cavern in just seconds.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Where to collect fuel cells at Command Cavern

With the backpack attached, you’ll now need just two fuel cells to fill the backpack’s charge meter halfway and return it. These fuel cells are set all around Command Cavern, but the easiest place to find them is at the truck parked outside of the location’s north entrance (as marked below). You can find the first fuel cell in-between the truck and the nearby Reboot Van, as the second is sitting next to a pair of white crates on the right side of the vehicle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If done correctly, the meter on the back of the backpack should be entirely blue. You can then head back to one of these outposts to drop off the item where you found it. Once the mission is complete, you will then receive an additional 23,000 XP and a call from Jonesy who will ask that you to establish an Uplink near Camp Cuddle or The Joneses.