Where to open cash registers in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 is set to end soon, but there are still weekly quests to complete. For Bargain Bin week, one of these quests requires you to loot cash registers around the island. Once you loot five, you’ll earn a nice 25,000 XP, alongside some bars for each register you loot — the latter of which will come in handy when completing the other Bargain Bin week quests.

Cash registers are typically located in commercial buildings scattered throughout the island. If you see a gas station or a restaurant, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find a cash register there. The locations that have cash registers are marked on the map below:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We recommend doing this quest as early into a match as you can, as many other players will be vying to complete it. After you join a game, but before boarding the Battle Bus, you should be able to see the bus’ flight path by pulling up the map. We advise checking to see if any of the marked locations containing cash registers are close to — or directly on — the bus’ path. If so, head to that one ASAP.

Related: How to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite

Once you find a cash register, simply interact with it to loot it. You’ll need to loot five total for this quest, but be wary that not all locations have an abundance of cash registers. In our experience, we found Greasy Grove to have quite a few cash registers. On one lucky occasion, we found four cash registers located right next to each other inside the restaurant. However, there have also been matches where only one cash register spawns at this location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Every time you loot a cash register, you’ll also gain a small number of bars. These should come in handy during some of Bargain Bin week’s other quests, which call for you to purchase Exotic weapons from characters, upgrade your weapons, and purchase items from vending machines — all of which require a ton of bars.