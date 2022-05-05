Where to recover stolen Seven supplies at IO locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The toughest challenge in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 quests is arguably the task of recovering stolen Seven supplies at IO locations. These supplies are set all around the game’s map and come in the form of something unexpected. Here’s where and how you’ll be pulling off this objective.

It is crucial to first know that you will only need to recover three supplies on the map, as the “Seven” the game is referring to is actually a name for a group of protagonists. Secondly, although it’s not explained, these supplies are just cardboard boxes that omit a shining light all around the map — so they shouldn’t be too hard to spot. Once you’ve found the needed three, expect the quest to gift you an additional 20,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level. All supply locations can be found marked and detailed below.

All Seven supplies at IO locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

East of Logjam Lumberyard, near a barn full of lumber

East of Sleepy Sound, to the left of the craters in the top-right corner of the map

North of The Fortress, near the gas station

In a crater, west of Tilted Towers

Inside Command Cavern’s mountain, on the first floor of the HQ building

West of Sanctuary, next to fishing ponds

West of The Joneses, on a dirt trail

North of Synapse Station, directly above its river

