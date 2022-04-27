Will World of Warcraft: Dragonflight add player housing? Answered

World of Warcraft’s upcoming Dragonflight expansion is adding a hoard of new content, but for all the new stuff in the works, some fans are still wondering about one particular feature: player housing. Will it be included in Dragonflight?

The short answer is no — you won’t find homes for sale on The Dragon Isles. Director Ion Hazzikostas explained why in an interview with WoW YouTuber Hazelnutty. “Player housing is a topic that comes up a ton among the team,” Hazzikostas says at around 19 minutes in. “It’s a big undertaking, and if we were to do it, it would probably have to span multiple expansions. The dream is still alive, but it’s not something that we’re going to be able to do for Dragonflight.” Hazzikostas isn’t saying the feature will never happen, but it won’t be part of Dragonflight.

A big part of that is due to resource management, a lesson the team learned from past expansions. “We saw from doing the garrisons back in Warlords [of Draenor, that] frankly, due to resource constraints, we were limited.” The team at Blizzard has to weigh the cost of each new addition against other possible features. Even when player housing happens, it’s not without its own issues. Final Fantasy XIV’s first housing lottery was a colossal mess, forcing Square Enix to shut it down until the team could find a fix.

Of course, there are still plenty of cool features waiting in the wings for Dragonflight. Unique, customizable dragon mounts will be available to all players. There’s also a new race and class pairing that embodies the draconic theme of the expansion: the Dracthyr and the Evoker.