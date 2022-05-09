Apex Legends cheaters on PC are entering console matches too

Cheating in Apex Legends isn’t new — Respawn Entertainment introduced a report system just a month after the game launched to help fight the practice. That doesn’t stop everyone though, and now it seems cheaters on PC have broken through the boundaries of their own platform.

Apex content creator @Revngeful shared a clip of a such an incident on Twitter. While playing in a Predator-ranked match, @Revngeful is downed in an instant, seemingly from an aim-bot. The opposing player then performs a finisher after appearing out of thin air. Upon death, the kill screen shows the hacker is playing on PC, as evidenced by the icon on their card. A response in the Twitter thread shows the same player in another game before reportedly being banned in the final moments.

Ran into a PC cheater glitched into Console pred lobbies.. #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/sBPaKacwrJ — FNATIC Revengeful (@Revngeful) May 8, 2022

Obviously, this is no good. Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors starts May 10, but the patch notes make no mention of pushes against cheaters. Funny enough, the list does include a fix for unintentional aim assist around Bangalore’s smoke grenade, and that is the Legend that downs @Revngeful in the Twitter clip. This is clearly an intentional hack though, so hopefully Respawn can investigate further.

In the meantime, Season 13 will introduce Newcastle, Bangalore’s brother, to Apex Legends. It also makes changes to Ranked mode and adds new points of interest to the Storm Point map. The usual dose of weapon buffs and nerfs is part of the patch too.