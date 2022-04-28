Blizzard will reveal their Warcraft mobile title next week

Blizzard has recently revealed the future of World of Warcraft with the Dragonflight expansion, but that is not the only thing to look forward to for the popular IP. The company has hinted at a mobile offering for some time now, and we will finally find out what is coming next week. Blizzard has announced that they will host a livestream on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT to showcase their new Warcraft mobile title.

Fans of Warcraft have been speculating as to what the mobile title could be, but there hasn’t been much to go on or many hints. World of Warcraft already has a mobile app for certain in-game features such as the mission tables, but it is more of a game assistant than an actual game.

Some fans have hoped for Blizzard to create a mobile version of World of Warcraft’s pet battle minigame, but this would probably not drum up the hype that the company is trying to create by doing a livestream reveal. Expecting a Warcraft 4 is also highly unlikely as it would have to come out on PC as well or Blizzard would be dealing with another Diablo Immortal reveal fiasco.

It is pretty much up in the air on what we can expect for this reveal, but the future of Warcraft seems to be looking a bit brighter lately. Players can visit the official reveal site on May 3 to find out.