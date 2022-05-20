Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly have Rainbow Six Siege-style interrogations

Activision Blizzard outlined its plans for Warzone 2 roughly a month ago, and we’ve seen numerous leaks and reports ever since. From the gameplay style to the map to new features, it seems there’s new alleged information just about every day. The latest report talks about an intriguing feature that could totally change the game.

Games reporter Tom Henderson has written several pieces on Warzone 2, and the latest one on Exputer rounds up some purported new additions. Henderson leads with the new interrogation feature, which sounds similar to Caveira in Rainbow Six Siege. When an enemy is down, you’ll be able to press the interrogation prompt near them — this both eliminates them and reveals their teammates on the minimap. Should it pan out, this feature could really turn the tide when squads are locked in a firefight.

Henderson’s report also runs down some additional new features. Armor vests are said to be returning in a style somewhere between Blackout and Warzone, where armor doesn’t break but plates will need to be replaced. Meanwhile, a bag system akin to PUBG: Battlegrounds’ backpack will let you carry additional gear. Strongholds also sound like game-changers: they’re scattered around the map, and completing their objectives like defeating the AI enemies within will earn you loot. Pro Perks, a classic Call of Duty feature, are one such kind of reward.

Strongholds were also mentioned in the recent Warzone 2 map leak, which showed us a reported mock-up used for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode. The leak, the new features, and everything else we’ve heard so far really does paint Warzone 2 as more than your typical battle royale.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed so far, so take it all with a big grain of salt. At the very least, we know that both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are being built on an all-new engine. MW2 is slated for a fall release, and Warzone will follow after that.